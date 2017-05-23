Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Slim Waist In Skintight Shirt

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna is looking better than ever! The mom-of-two flaunted her fit body and flat stomach in leggings and a cropped sweatshirt while out with her girlfriends rollerblading. Even though she and her second baby daddy, Rob Kardashian, are no longer together the Lashed beauty owner didn’t appear to have a care in the world!

Chyna has been documenting her weight loss on social media since having Dream and she’s close to her pre-baby weight.

