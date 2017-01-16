First Look At Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Relationship After His Medical Drama

Rob Kardashian and fiancee Blac Chyna made a quick, 24-hour stop in New York City for a club appearance over the weekend and looked more in love than ever! The couple, who just welcomed the arrival of their daughter, Dream, in November, were laughing it up at the airport as they headed back to LA. Chyna and Rob enjoyed their first appearance together since Dream’s birth and Rob’s medical drama. He was hospitalized a few weeks ago for complications relating to his diabetes.

