Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner FINALLY File For Divorce Two Years After Separation

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck finally filed for divorce two years after they first announced their separation.

Their court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal they are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three kids.

How they plan on dividing their assets and property is still to be determined and there were no details yet on spousal support.

Ben and Jen filed almost identical paperwork and both acted without attorneys.

The former Hollywood power couple also noted they will get to keep any earnings they made since the time of the separation back in June 2015.

