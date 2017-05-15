Angelina Jolie Dines With Son Pax As Divorce Drama With Pitt Heats Up

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Angelina Jolie‘s 13-year-old son Pax was trying to treat his mom to a fancy Mother’s Day dinner, but her mind looked far it.

The 41-year-old actress and her second eldest child were seen leaving TAO restaurant in Hollywood on May 14. The other five children — Maddox, 15, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — were no where to be seen.

This isn’t the first time Angie has been spotted looking miserable while trying to spend time with her kids. Last week, she treated Shiloh and Knox to a Renaissance fair where she again looked skinnier than ever and emotionally drained from her divorce drama.

“She didn’t seem like she was having a good time at all,” an eyewitness at the fair told RadarOnline.com. “The kids were running around like normal kids, but she seemed kind of down to me.”

Angie filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, but the doomed pair have yet to sign on the dotted line.

