Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Amber Rose isn’t one to hold back and set the record straight on a lot of issues on a new episode of Complex News’ show, Everyday Struggles.

They questioned her about everything from Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s now infamous social media war to her past relationship with Kanye West.

When asked that she thought about Chyna’s drama with Rob she said, “Chyna is an amazing mom. She’s an amazing person.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!