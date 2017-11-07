Is Tori Spelling Pregnant With Her Sixth Child?

Tori Spelling, looks like she is expecting her umpteenth child, amid reports that her husband The ever pregnant,, looks like she is expecting her umpteenth child, amid reports that her husband Dean McDermott regrets marrying her.

The couple was spotted at Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights over the weekend, and the mother-of-five looked to be pregnant with her sixth child.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, already mom of Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 5, Finn, 5, and six-month-old Beau, sported ripped jeans, and a grey sweatshirt that couldn’t conceal her growing baby bump.

In another attempt to hide her stomach, she strategically tied a jacket around her waist.

Meanwhile, Dean’s ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace claimed her ex told her he regrets leaving her for his now wife, Tori.

Mary told Daily Mail that he cheated on her with Tori, then married her and had five kids.

Dean was married to Mary from 1993 to 2006—when he allegedly had an affair with Tori. The pair divorced that year, and weeks later the star tied the knot with his current wife.