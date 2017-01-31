Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Get Romantic In Venice!

1 of 6

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's romantic getaway is coming to an end!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The singers were spotted leaving Venice, Italy on Jan. 31 after a five day vacation.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Gomez and the Weeknd were first photographed in Italy on Friday getting out of a black SUV together.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Although they have only taken their relationship public in recent weeks, the couple has not been shy of showing their love for each other.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Gomez recently posted a video of her hubby on Instagram, which she later deleted.