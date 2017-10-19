Kim Zolciak Goes Braless At Airport — See Her INSANE Outfit

What is she wearing?
Photo credit: INSTARImages
On Tuesday, October 17, Kim Zolciak
attended Gucci Mane
and Keyshia Ka’Oir
’s $1.7 million all-white diamond dripped wedding, but the day before she was spotted at the airport looking like she had just rolled out of bed.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
A braless Kim Zolciak was spotted at the airport leaving Atlanta for Miami, wearing just a duster coat that look more like a bathrobe.
At the nuptials, Kim wore a sexy strapless Ryan & Walter bridal mermaid gown with the focus on her bulging bust line, which she is seen carrying through baggage claim.
That busty trend started at the airport, as the RHOA star bared her breast in a loosely tied blue and white negligee.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The reality star, perhaps in an attempt to tone down the revealing robe, paired the look with white jeans and white booties.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
To which the she replied, “Sex, sex and more sex!”
Her 20-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann
, sat uncomfortably next to the mother-of-six and was jokingly pushed away when she interrupted, saying, “Geez, that’s a little vulgar, mom.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kim continued, "and communication, be quiet [Brielle], communication is definitely key. Nobody’s a mind reader. But definitely a lot of sex.” She concluded, “It makes everything better.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages