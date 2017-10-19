STAR Pays for Scoops!

Major Cleavage!

Kim Zolciak Goes Braless At Airport — See Her INSANE Outfit

The ‘RHOA’ star left little to imagination.

By ,

What is she wearing?

On Tuesday, October 17, Kim Zolciak attended Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir’s $1.7 million all-white diamond dripped wedding, but the day before she was spotted at the airport looking like she had just rolled out of bed.

A braless Kim Zolciak was spotted at the airport leaving Atlanta for Miami, wearing just a duster coat that look more like a bathrobe.

At the nuptials, Kim wore a sexy strapless Ryan & Walter bridal mermaid gown with the focus on her bulging bust line, which she is seen carrying through baggage claim.

That busty trend started at the airport, as the RHOA star bared her breast in a loosely tied blue and white negligee.

The reality star, perhaps in an attempt to tone down the revealing robe, paired the look with white jeans and white booties.

During the live wedding special, the ‘vulgar’ mom-of-six was asked what advice she had for the newly weds.
To which the she replied, “Sex, sex and more sex!”
Her 20-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, sat uncomfortably next to the mother-of-six and was jokingly pushed away when she interrupted, saying, “Geez, that’s a little vulgar, mom.”

Kim continued, "and communication, be quiet [Brielle], communication is definitely key. Nobody’s a mind reader. But definitely a lot of sex.” She concluded, “It makes everything better.”

