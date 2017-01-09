Most Bizarre Moments You Missed At The 2017 Golden Globes

1 of 5

The 2017 Golden Globe awards had a rocky start this year. Barely one week after Mariah Carey's disastrous New Year's Eve performance in Times Square, the show's host Jimmy Fallon threw some major shade at the singer when the teleprompter malfunctioned and he didn't have a monologue prepared. "I just got off the phone with Mariah Carey and she thinks Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue," he said at the beginning of the show.

But more surprises kept coming, especially when Brad Pitt walked out on stage and received a long applause from his Hollywood pals following his messy divorce with Angelina Jolie.

Meryl Streep later came out on stage to give a moving monologue, but she admitted to fans right off the bat that her voice was practically gone.

While Ryan Gosling was scooping up his awards, Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds were caught planting a kiss on each other.