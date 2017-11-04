Kevin Spacey's Out Or Netflix May Fold 'House Of Cards'

Netflix has reportedly severed all ties with actor Kevin Spacey, 58. This leaves the future of their hit series House of Cards up in the air. According to an announcement by the popular streaming service, “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey.” The position leaves room for season 6 to still happen—but without main character Frank Underwood, played by the beleaguered actor.

Netflix reps say they will continue to work with MRC, the company that produces the show, and is considering their options during the current hiatus. One possibility is that Frank Underwood will be assassinated and his wife Claire Underwood, played by actress Robin Wright, will carry the show.

House of Cards was not the only project Netflix had with Kevin Spacey. “We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey,” explained Netflix reps.

Actor Anthony Rapp, 46, recently went public with his claim that Spacey sexually assaulted him at a party when he was only 14 years old. Since Anthony’s shocking revelation several cast and crew members have come forward to report the American Beauty actor also sexually harassed men on set of House of Cards.