Michelle Williams Reveals She Was Suicidal At The Height Of Destiny’s Child Fame

Former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams contemplated suicide during the height of her fame and admits she “wanted out” of the girl group, which included Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

“I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression,” Williams, 37, said while guest co-hosting The Talk on Wednesday.

The singer says when she confessed her mental illness to Matthew Knowles — Beyoncé’s father and the group’s manager at the time — he was baffled.

“When I disclosed it to our manager [Mathew Knowles] at the time, bless his heart, he was like, ‘You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal.

You’re about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?’”

“So I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m just tired,’” she continued, adding, however, that her dark thoughts only deepened “to the point where I was suicidal … and wanted out” [from the group].

It wasn’t until she was in her 30s that she realized she was suffering from depression.

“I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that ‘I’ve been suffering from depression,’” she said, revealing her war with the illness began when she was only 13-years-old.