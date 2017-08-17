Victoria Beckham Can't Stand Son Brooklyn’s New Girlfriend Madison Beer

What Victoria Beckham wants, what she really, really wants is for her son, Brooklyn, to break up with singer Madison Beer. “Victoria thinks Madison is using Brooklyn to boost her fan base just like she did with Justin Bieber,” says a source close to the Spice Girl, 43. “Plus, she looks like a Kardashian clone.” Not even a sit-down dinner on July 20 with the smitten 18-year-olds at Catch L.A. could change Victoria’s mind. “She threatened to cut Brooklyn off financially if he didn’t end things,” adds the pal, and it seems to have worked! One week later, Madison revealed that she was “very much single and not ready to mingle.”