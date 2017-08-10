Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift's Alleged Assault Lawsuit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Taylor Swift appeared in court on August 9th as she continues in her legal battle against Colorado radio DJ David Mueller. Here’s a deep dive inside the lawsuit and the shocking allegations from both sides.

As previously reported, Mueller was fired from his job at 98.5 KYGO radio after the pop star claimed he reached up her skirt and groped her during a Denver meet and greet in 2013.

Muller denied the allegations and filed a lawsuit against her in October 2015, claiming he was let go from his job over “false allegations.”

