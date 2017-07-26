Madonna Slams Whitney Houston As ‘Mediocre’ In Letter Up For Auction

WHO’S the world’s greatest singer and actress? Are you kidding? Of course it’s Madonna… just ask her! At least, that was her attitude back in the early ’90s, as made clear in a newly discovered handwritten letter the Material Girl penned to her pal, actor John Enos, back in the day. The missive is on the auction block and is expected to fetch as much as $5,000 — though the rampant ego expressed on the pages is priceless.

Starting the letter by ­declaring that she’s “been in a foul mood lately” (no ­kidding!), Madonna vents:

“Everything I do is so original and unique, and I put so much of myself into it, like my book and record, and it’s only brought me heartache and pain.” She seems to be referring to her 1992 album Erotica and to that year’s critically panned coffee-table book Sex, filled with photos of Madonna doing oh-so-edgy things like hitchhiking in the nude. She added: “I have made so many people angry that I’m being punished and basically made to be quiet and sit in a corner while other less interesting and exciting people are reaping the benefits of the roads I’ve paved.”

SHE NAMES NAMES

And just who are these unexciting losers that had Madonna, now 58, spitting poison back then? Two in particular: blonde bombshell actress Sharon Stone, who had just become the talk of Hollywood for her infamous leg-crossing scene in Basic Instinct, and once-in-a-lifetime ­vocalist Whitney Houston!

“It’s so unequivocally frustrating to hear that Whitney ­Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I’ll never have,” she wrote. “Not because I want to be these women because I’d rather die, but they’re so horribly mediocre…”

Don’t hold back, Madge — tell us how you really feel!