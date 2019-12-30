Sharon Stone Kicked Off Dating App When Users Think Her Profile Is Fake!

Sharon Stone, like many people before her, signed up for the dating app Bumble, ready to find love. But apparently the Bumble users found it hard to believe that the Golden Globe winner was actually using a dating app to find a match. According to the 61-year-old, her account got blocked after other daters reported it as fake!
Sharon shared her dilemma on Twitter on December 30. She wrote, “I went on the @bumble dating [site] and they closed my account. 👁👁 Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!”
The Casino star asked, “Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary?” with a confused emoji. “Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝,” she concluded
In her next tweet, she posted a photo of the message Bumble displayed when she tried to sign it. It read, “We’re committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values are violated. Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”
4 of 7
Sharon is a single mom to three sons: Quinn
, 13, Laird
, 14, and Roan
, 19. The Pennsylvania native talked to Us Weekly
about what it’s like raising them solo earlier this year.
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 7
“Every age when you’re a single mom is intriguing,” The Disaster Artist star explained. “[It’s] extra intriguing when there’s no dad.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
Sharon adopted Roan with her ex-husband, Phil Bronstein. They divorced in 2004, and Sharon adopted her other two sons solo. She was also married to TV producer Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1990.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
A representative from Bumble quickly replied to Sharon’s tweet. “Oh no, @sharonstone! @Bumble editorial director here. We’re on the case,” Clare O’Connor wrote
. “Trust us, we *definitely* want you in the Hive. We’ll get back to you ASAP. 💛”
Soon, the situation was fixed. Clare updated
, “AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won’t happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.🐝”
The official Bumble account also responded to the Oscar nominee. They wrote in part, “Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again.”
Sharon is a single mom to three sons: Quinn
, 13, Laird
, 14, and Roan
, 19. The Pennsylvania native talked to Us Weekly
about what it’s like raising them solo earlier this year.
“Every age when you’re a single mom is intriguing,” The Disaster Artist star explained. “[It’s] extra intriguing when there’s no dad.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Sharon adopted Roan with her ex-husband, Phil Bronstein. They divorced in 2004, and Sharon adopted her other two sons solo. She was also married to TV producer Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1990.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages