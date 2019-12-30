Sharon Stone Kicked Off Dating App When Users Think Her Profile Is Fake!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sharon Stone, like many people before her, signed up for the dating app Bumble, ready to find love. But apparently the Bumble users found it hard to believe that the Golden Globe winner was actually using a dating app to find a match. According to the 61-year-old, her account got blocked after other daters reported it as fake!

Sharon shared her dilemma on Twitter on December 30. She wrote, “I went on the @bumble dating [site] and they closed my account. 👁👁 Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!”

The Casino star asked, “Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary?” with a confused emoji. “Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝,” she concluded

In her next tweet, she posted a photo of the message Bumble displayed when she tried to sign it. It read, “We’re committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values are violated. Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”