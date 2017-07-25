Bethenny Frankel Caught On Romantic Dinner Date With Ex

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bethenny Frankel was snapped exiting her black car with someone special … her ex, Dennis Shields! The former couple arrived at NYC hotspot, PUBLIC, in a coral dress while Dennis kept it more casual in a black sweater and jeans.

The two dated for over a year from 2016 to early 2017 until finally breaking up, though B says they’re still friends.

The Skinnygirl mogul told People magazine in February, “I’ve known him for 27 years and I care about him, but I’m keeping my options open,” she says. “I don’t know what the future holds.”

