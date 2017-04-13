Katy Perry Has A New Man In Her Sights!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Can you feel the lust tonight? Guests at Elton John‘s 70th birthday bash sure could as they watched Ryan Phillippe paw Katy Perry in the Hammer Museum.

Though he was seated at another table, the Shooter stud, 42, made a beeline for the newly single singer. “The chemistry was electric,” tattles a tipster. “Katy and Ryan were totally flirting. He has her in a fit of giggles, resting his hand on her knee.”

Now, friends say Katy, 32, is torn between taking back John Mayer, who won’t stop publicly pining for the pop star, and pursuing something new with Reese Witherspoon‘s womanizing ex. Decisions, decisions.

“But Katy’s crazy if she thinks Ryan wants something serious,” snipes a pal. “He’s nothing more than a good-time guy,” With the cruelest of intentions…