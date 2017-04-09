Is Kim Kardashian West Pregnant?

Kim Kardashian West and hubby Kanye West, aka Kimye, were spotted leaving a restaurant last night, and Kim was uncharacteristically dressed down in baggy jeans and a loose fitting overcoat. The pair’s marriage had been rumored to be on the rocks at the end of last year, but now they are talking about giving their kids North West, 3, and Saint West, 1, a sibling. On KUWTK Kim talked openly about her desire to have more children, but revealed that her doctor had advised her that another pregnancy could be life-threatening. Perhaps the power couple will use a surrogate. Or perhaps Kim is already pregnant, which would explain the oversized jeans and the long coat she seemed to be pulling across her middle. Kim has notably been changing up her look ever since her Paris robbery on October 3. Last night she really pushed the envelop by wearing oversized destroyed jeans so torn they looked to be half missing. Her black fitted top was already low cut, but Kim took it to the next level of sexy by leaving the top button undone. Her long dark hair was parted straight down the middle and tied back in a bun. Kim topped the ensemble with a long loose-fitting black coat and a gold chain necklace and pendant that looked to be from musician/designer Kanye’s new Yeezy jewelry line. Kim has reportedly been secretly modeling the pieces and has been photographed wearing the jewelry for months. The collection features gold chains and rings inspired by 14th century Florentine artwork. “I wanted to create something that represented timeless love,” Kanye said in a Vogue magazine interview. The rapper/designer collaborated with Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co.