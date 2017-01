Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna has just started returning back to her pre baby party ways and RadarOnline.com has learned that she’s already trying to get pregnant again!

It’s only been two months since Blac and Rob gave birth to their first daughter, Dream Kardashian, and a source told Radar that she is “desperately trying for baby number two!”

