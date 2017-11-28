The Weeknd Deletes Pics Of Ex Selena Gomez From His Instagram

To say that things have been a little tense between The Weeknd and his ex Selena this month would be more than an understatement.

Not only was Selena spotted on a romantic dinner date with her ex Justin Bieber; the two were also caught packing on the PDA less than two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has apparently been deep in his feelings about it. He tried running back to his ex Bella Hadid as an act of revenge.

But that didn’t really work because Selena and Justin continued to be unbothered. So he decided to delete all evidence of Selena from his Instagram. Take a look. The “Fetish” singer is nowhere to be found on his feed. Left on the page are pics of The Weeknd living his best life; hanging with celeb pals like French Montana, partying with his crew, and performing.