‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Hit By Backlash After Controversial Remarks!

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is reportedly getting slammed online and dumped by advertisers after allegedly mocking the #metoo campaign in a since-deleted podcast.

Schroeder reportedly faced massive backlash after criticizing women who have accused men of assault or harassment, according to People,

The reality TV personality, 29, allegedly posted an episode of her podcast on Friday titled, “Are we on a male witch hunt?,”

During the podcast, listeners allege Schroeder was critical of the “#metoo” movement that invited women to share their stories online following the Harvey Weinstein scandal and other claims of men sexually harassing women.

Listeners claim that during the podcast, Schroeder made comments like it being “the easiest thing in the world” to NOT go to someone’s hotel room and “suck their d–k.”

People reports that a number of sponsors have pulled their support for Schroeder’s Straight Up with Stassi after several people on Twitter alerted them to her alleged comments.

Sponsors, such as Rent the Runway, decided to back out of advertising on the show “Straight Up with Stassi.”

Later, Schroeder wrote to defend herself again, saying,

“About 5 ppl heard this podcast & everyone else read ONE quote without the backstory or context of a TWO hours episode.”

But it was apparently too late as other companies, SimpleContacts and Framebridge, also backed out of sponsorships with Schroeder’s podcast and stated support for the #metoo campaign.

Schroeder, then told Twitter followers she would do a follow-up podcast, writing, with a picture of Game of Thrones, “I will answer injustice with justice.”