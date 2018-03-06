Tori And Dean On The Brink Of Divorce?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s troubled marriage seems to be on the brink of divorce!

In fact, even before the reality TV couple got into a huge fight at their Los Angeles home last week, the stars had been sleeping separately, according to reports.

“Tori and Dean have been sleeping in separate bedrooms for the past six weeks,” a family insider claimed. “Things have been very bad at home between them.”

“Tori has been sleeping in the master bedroom, while Dean sleeps on the floor in one of their son’s rooms. He just doesn’t even want to be near Tori!”

Cops were called to the family of seven’s rented Woodland Hills mansion in the wee hours of March 1 after Spelling, 44, suffered what appeared to be a panic attack during an epic battle with McDermott, 51. (Spelling was not hospitalized, and police left the home without any arrests.)

Sources say the couple of more than ten years has been fighting over mounting financial problems.

“Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor,” the source explained of currently unemployed McDermott. “Yes, Dean is involved in taking care of their kids, but he needs to step up and be the provider.”

The cash-strapped pair will return to court in June over City National Bank’s lawsuit against them for nearly $200,000 in failed payments, while McDermott still owes his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace about $100,000 in missed alimony and child support payments.

As of November 2016, the couple owed nearly $960,000 in taxes. (It is unconfirmed if they have paid off their debt to Uncle Sam.)