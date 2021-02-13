Star Sightings! Drive-In Premiere For Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows

ACE Entertainment CEO and Executive Producer Matt Kaplan, and Parker Queenan and special guests screened the first episode of the series at a drive-in premiere held at the Rose Bowl on Tues, Feb 9. The beloved horror anthology series based on the ‘90skids’ cult classic, is back for a second season!

The six-part limited series will air new episodes every Friday night. Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows follows an all-new Midnight Society group of kids who learn of the terrifying curse cast over their small seaside town, and are haunted by a mysterious creature known as the Shadowman. In the just-released trailer,Opens in a new Window. viewers are introduced to the new Midnight Society members and get a glimpse at the horrors that await them in the shadows.

The new members of the Midnight Society are: Luke, played by Bryce Gheisar (The Astronauts, Wonder); Jai, played by Arjun Athalye; Hanna, played by Beatrice Kitsos (Child’s Play, iZombie); Gabby, played by Malia Baker (The Baby-Sitters Club); Seth, played by Dominic Mariche (The Christmas Yule Blog, A Gift to Cherish); and Connor, played by Parker Queenan (Party of Five, Andi Mack). Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows will premiere on Friday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) on NickelodeonOpens in a new Window..