‘RHOC’ Shannon’s Kids ‘Furious’ Dad Won Joint Custody, Source Claims

Shannon and David Beador’s custody battle came to a screeching halt on March 16 when an Orange County, Calif., judge ruled that they will split joint physical and legal custody of their three teenage daughters — Sophie, 16, and 12-year-old twins Stella and Adaline.

And although Shannon, who was granted nearly $30,000 a month in spousal and child support, is pleased with the outcome, sources claim that The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s girls are absolutely “furious,” a source claims.

During the heated proceedings, David argued with the judge that he was only getting “15 percent” visitation time.

However, according to the source close to the family, Shannon, 53, “isn’t necessarily trying to keep David from his kids; they are just choosing to be with their mom right now!”

“The girls understand that they will have to follow the court’s orders, but they just think it is extremely messed up,” the insider said.

“They do not want to be around him when all he does is talk s**t about their mom,” the source alleged.

“On the other hand,” added the source, “Shannon doesn’t need to say anything bad about their father because they already know what type of man he is. They witnessed firsthand the hell that he put her through and they still love him anyways because he is their dad!”

David, 53, has been dating Lesley Cook, a 34-year-old mother of two, since his split with Shannon, a development that is not going over well with his girls!

“They do not want to be around their father’s new girlfriend right now, nor do they want him to talk about this woman around them,” the source told Radar.

“Honestly, those girls are just so involved in school and being kids that they barely have any time for themselves,” according to the source. “David knows this and he still tries to blame it on Shannon.”