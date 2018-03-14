The Princess Slays The Dragon: Man Dressed As Elsa From 'Frozen' Is A Hero!

A man who was dressed like Elsa from the Disney movie Frozen is being considered a hero after he rescued a police officer during the Nor’easter that swept across Boston on Tuesday.

A police car was stuck in a snow bank when a man dressed in drag as the infamous “Let It Go” star, Elsa single handily pushed the car out of the snow as people in a nearby bar cheered him on.

“He was like ‘I wanted to blend in tonight so I threw this on,’” Chris Haynes, who was hanging out at the bar, told People of the man dressed as Elsa. “Nobody even knew this cop was stuck, but he ran out to help.”

Chris posted a video of the heroic act on his Facebook and it quickly went viral. It was later revealed that the man behind the long flowing blue dress and silver wig was Jason Triplett, an attorney from Boston.

When speaking to the publication about his moment in the spotlight he said, “everyone will be over it by noon, but if this is my 15 minutes, I would like to leverage it to meet Adam Rippon.”