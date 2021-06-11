“Relationships and chess have a lot more in common than I ever considered, until I had one that woke me up,” Jena said in a press release. “‘Checkmate’ is a homage to all the girls who’ve had to act strategically to protect their hearts.”

For those obsessed with chess after checking out the Netflix series starring Anya Taylor‑Joy, then this music video is for you! Jena’s three-minute-long visual showcases her long-time fascination with chess as she plays the game with her on-screen love interest to open the video, which was directed by Veronica Zelle. As the song progresses, the songstress is dressed to the nines in a yellow gown while singing along to her new track whilst standing on a giant chess board. Aside from her stunning vocals, the “Checkmate” music video also features Jena showing off her stunning fashion sense while rocking black shorts and a silver corset in one scene, and a black sheer bodysuit in another.

By the end of the video, Jena sits tall on a massive throne with a bedazzled crown on her head signifying that she finally said goodbye to her past lover.

“The song, in general, took a lot of influence from The Queen’s Gambit. I watched that show, along with so many other people, during COVID. I was so inspired by the girl power. Chess is one of the only sports in which men and women are on the same playing field,” she told American Songwriter about the track last month. “I thought about how I could apply that to music. The game of chess is so strategic and that game play relates so much to our relationships.”

“Checkmate” — written by Nick Furlong and produced by Chapters — is just one track from Jena’s upcoming debut EP, Baby, Maybe, which is set to be released later this year. In 2020, the musician slayed the world with her past single “Forever Yours” featuring Casper Magico, which was featured in the Netflix movie Work It, which starred Sabrina Carpenter, Jordan Fisher and Liza Koshy.

As for what fans can expect in Jena’s future? A lot of new music! As the world continues to open up following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she also has plans to take the stage and hit the road on tour.