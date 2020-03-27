INTERVIEW WITH MICHAEL CAMMARATA

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Star sat down with Michael Cammarata, CEO of Neptune Wellness Solutions to discuss the variety of wellness-oriented products in the company’s portfolio, including the newly launched Forest Remedies and Ocean Remedies.

Monikered The Natural CEO, Michael discusses why consumers should educate themselves about Essentials Oils and HEMP Extract, while showcasing the company’s vast array of healthy-lifestyle and plant-based products.

For more information visit Neptune Wellness Solutions or connect with the brand on social media via Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.