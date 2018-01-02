Christina El Moussa Shows Off New Man — Who Just Announced Separation From Wife!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christina El Moussa rang in the New Year — with a new man!

El Moussa, 34, posted a photo to her Instagram account showing she was kicking off 2018 with British presenter Ant Anstead, 38.

In the photo, the two are enjoying a cozy bike ride together in the January sun in Newport Beach, Calif.

“Congrats to this guy, Ant Anstead,” the Flip or Flop star gushed before plugging her UK beau’s new show Wheeler Dealers.

In another post, El Moussa hinted the two could be embarking on a new relationship together.

“And suddenly you know . . . It’s time to start something new and trust the magic of a new beginning,” read a quote she posted on Instagram.

El Moussa captioned the photo: “New year, new beginnings!! 2018 is going to be a great year filled with new experiences, challenges and blessings. Excited for the next chapter.”

El Moussa didn’t play it so coy when responding to fans’ comments about “nice, sweet, funny and handsome” Anstead.

“Double date soon!” she wrote one, while telling another special outings were “in store” for the pair.

As previously reported, El Moussa split with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, at the end of 2016, following seven years of marriage, and she left her ex-boyfriend, Doug Spedding, after he rechecked into rehab to battle addiction issues.

In October, Anstead announced his split with his wife, Louise, who he married in 2005.

“Despite the fact I am usually a very private person, I do feel the need to let my friends and followers know that Lou and I have been separated since July,” he revealed. “Our kids remain 100% our priority and it’s for that reason we would rather you heard it here first.”