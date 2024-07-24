Heather and Tarek El Moussa Confirm the Fate of Their New HGTV Show ‘The Flip Off’

Heather Rae El Moussa is confirming the show will go on following Christina Hall’s divorce from third husband Josh Hall.

In a statement shared with E! News, Heather confirmed rumors that their new HGTV show The Flip Off will continue filming despite Christina and Josh’s impending divorce. The difference now is that it will be “us against her.”

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Prior to Christina’s break up, the premise of the show was to see which team can flip a house for a bigger profit. The teams were Tarek and Heather versus Christina and Josh.

Now, it will be Tarek and Heather versus Christina.

Heather continued, telling E! News, “we support her,” as Tarek adding that he’s “confident Christina will ‘get through this’ challenging chapter of personal life.”

“Life’s tough, [stuff] happens,” Tarek continued. “We got one shot at life and we gotta do what’s best for us, so whatever she needs, we’re here to help.”

Despite a rough start to their new co-parenting relationship, Tarek and Christina have managed to work through their issues, putting their two children, Taylor and Brayden, first.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Christina and Josh didn’t share any biological children. Josh was the first who filed for divorce, according to documents obtained by E! News. Christina filed shortly after.

In Josh’s documents, the real estate agent listed their separation date at July 8. He cited the reason for their divorce as “irreconcilable differences.”

Neither Christina nor Josh have publicly talked about their decision to end their nearly three-year marriage.

Tarek continued that despite the rough patch, “the show’s going to be a lot of fun. There’s a lot of really funny scenes.”

However, while the show is expected to be a fan favorite, Tarek added that he’s not clear on how it will initially address Christina Josh’s divorce.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Heather and Tarek El Moussa Confirm the Fate of Their New HGTV Show ‘The Flip Off’