HGTV star Christina Hall’s daughter has a message for her and her step mom

Christina Hall, formerly known as Christina El Moussa, is revealing that her teen daughter Taylor, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa is laying down the law.

Christina, her husband Josh Hall, her ex-husband Tarek, and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa are preparing to duke it out on their newest HGTV show The Flip Off.

As part of promoting the new show, Christina and Heather Rae have been doing funny skits with each other on social media, encouraging people to watch their new show, set to premiere in 2025.

However, while fans have loved seeing Christina and Heather Rae interacting with each other in these videos, Christina told E! News that Taylor has found it “cringy.”

“They don’t necessarily super care,” Christina admitted about her children when it comes to their parents’ new show, but what Taylor does care about are her and Heather’s TikTok and Instagram videos.

“My daughter is just like, ‘Mom, don’t do any cringe videos. Do not dance. Please stop doing this.’”

You may recall this video Heather, Christina, and Tarek did together earlier this year:

The moms did a follow up video as well, which was a bit more crude in nature. (Warning: Some may find the linked video offensive in nature.)

They later did another video with Josh included:

The new HGTV show is centered around seeing which team can flip a house for a bigger profit. Christina Hall told E! News that she and Josh have yet to film with Tarek and Heather Rae, but she’s interested in how that will turn out.

“I think that there’s a lot of big personalities here. I mean not think—I know there’s a lot of personalities, there’s a lot of dynamics,” she admitted. “So it’s gonna be really interesting. I’m honestly a little bit nervous. But it should be fun.”

