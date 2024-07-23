Tarek El Moussa is speaking out after receiving hateful messages following new of Christina Hall’s divorce

It’s been nearly one week since Christina Hall and Josh Hall filed for divorce. Now, Christina’s ex-husband and former business partner, Tarek El Moussa is receiving hateful messages.

On July 22, Tarek posted a photo of a street sign that read, “Bittersweet Lane.” The photo was taken while he and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa were in the Hamptons for the weekend.

Fans quickly assumed it was a subtle response to news of Christina and Josh’s divorce.

But now, Tarek is slamming those who have assumed the worst.

“This has nothing to do with Christina. I was on a walk looking at cool houses and found the street name neat,” Tarek explained on his Instagram Story. As a result, he “wanted to share.”

“Please stop sending me nasty messages,” he continued. “Thank you, T.”

Tarek, Heather, Christina, and Josh had been highly publicizing their new HGTV show “The Flip Off” shortly before Christina and Josh filed to end their marriage.

While neither Christina nor Josh have shared a statement publicly announcing the end of their marriage, rumors have suggested that the show will continue filming despite the divorce. It remains unclear if that means Josh and Christina will continue to work together despite their divorce or if one of them will no longer be involved.

The new HGTV show is centered around seeing which team can flip a house for a bigger profit. Earlier this month, Christina told E! News at the time that she and Josh have yet to film with Tarek and Heather Rae, but she’s interested in how that will turn out.

“I think that there’s a lot of big personalities here. I mean not think—I know there’s a lot of personalities, there’s a lot of dynamics,” she admitted. “So it’s gonna be really interesting. I’m honestly a little bit nervous. But it should be fun.”

