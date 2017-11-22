Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Expecting Baby Number 2

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant!

The supermodel took to Instagram to reveal the news, along with some help from her adorable daughter Luna Legend.

In the video, Chrissy asks Luna, “Luna, what’s in here?” while pointing to her stomach.

“Baby,” the 19-month-old replies.

Chrissy captioned the pic, “it’s john’s!” referring to her husband John Legend.

Chrissy has been open about her struggle with infertility, and recently revealed she was cutting back on drinking as she underwent the “super hard process” of IVF again.

In August, John spoke to Cosmopolitan about the couple’s determination to have more children.

“We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids,” he said at the time.