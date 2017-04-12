Star Magazine logo

More Hollywood A-Listers Fall Victim To Nude Photo Hack

Find out which celebrities were exposed!

By ,

Many celebs have faced photo hacks, with their nude pics being exposed all over the Internet.

The latest Hollywood A-Listers to fall victim include Miley Cyrus, Suki WaterhouseKate Hudson, and Dianna Agron.

In this case, like others, the actresses’ private photos were stolen and posted online illegally.

The photos reportedly feature the women topless or performing sexual acts.

In the past, Jennifer Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens and Amanda Seyfried have all had their most intimate photos leaked.

