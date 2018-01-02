Britney Spears Top Secret Wedding Plans With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Britney Spears officially wrapped up her Las Vegas residency “Piece of Me” on December 31, she’s finally ready to take the next steps and tie the knot with 23-year-old boytoy Sam Asghari!

The duo are said to already be “quietly engaged” and are now planning to exchange vows in secret ceremony in the new year.“They want something intimate and classy, around Valentine’s Day,” a source reveals, however — “provided her schedule permits it!”

“Everyone’s very happy for them,” and the pop star is said to be “thrilled” her family approves of her buff beau.

Her family’s approval in the matter “was a huge factor,” says the informant, considering “all the hell she’s had with previous exes.”

While the couple seem happy on the surface, the pal admits, “It’s not always perfect and she’s pretty high maintenance.”

Sam has served as a pillar of support for the sassy star, however. “In general he keeps her grounded and talks her off the ledge when she’s going through her famous moods.”

Not only is Brit eager to tie the knot, she’s also anxious to start a family!

A close friend of the pop princess revealed: “All she can talk about right now is having a baby. She wants a girl so bad and she’s madly in love with Sam — and vise versa!”

So bad, in fact, that the mother of Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 12, has started “taking prenatal vitamins to prepare for pregnancy,” the source dished.