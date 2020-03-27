Star Magazine logo

All About Krill Oil

By ,

Star sat down with Dr. Graham Wood, Chief Scientific Officer from Neptune Wellness Solutions to discuss the various benefits of Krill Oil.

 

During this educational video you’ll learn more about:

  • The benefits of Omega 3s
  • What is the proper dosage of Omega3 in your diet
  • The difference between Good Fats and Bad Fats
  • What exactly is Krill Oil
  • Is Krill Oil beneficial for brain health

 

Ocean Remedies Krill Oil is a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA). The omega-3 fatty acids in krill oil have been demonstrated to be 2.5 times better absorbed than fish oil*, without any reflux or fishy aftertaste. Plus, it has a higher phospholipid content compared to other brands. Learn more about krill oil at  oceanremedies.com.

 

Ocean Krill

