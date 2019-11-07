Whitney Houston’s Longtime Friend Robyn Crawford Reveals Details Of Their First Kiss

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Whitney Houston’s longtime friend Robyn Crawford is opening up about her relationship with the superstar, including the summer when they fell in love and shared their first kiss.

Robyn, 55, wrote about her time with the late singer in her new memoir, A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston. In the book, Robyn confessed that she fell in love with Whitney, who died in 2012 at the age of 48, when they met in the summer of 1980. They were both counselors at a summer camp in East Orange, New Jersey. Robyn was 19 and Whitney was about to turn 17.

“We wanted to be together and it was just us,” Robyn told People.

“The physical part of our friendship happened along the way and it was just as beautiful,” she explained. “We were on a journey together and we were connected.” Their first kiss happened that summer when the “I Will Always Love You” singer invited Robyn over to her house.