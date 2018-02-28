Bobby Brown Blasts Nick Gordon — ‘I Want Him In Jail Where Somebody Can Rape Him!’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two years after Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s daughter died from injuries sustained in a near-drowning incident, the celebrity spawn’s family still holds her onetime fiancé Nick, 27, responsible for her death. And now, in an explosive interview with Rolling Stone, Bobby blasts the troubled drifter, insisting he should be thrown in jail and “raped” for the alleged murder.

When asked if he felt there was justice related to BK’s death, the mourning father simply replied: “No, not yet…Because he’s still walking around free.”

As readers know, Nick was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina’s death in a civil lawsuit in 2016. He was ordered to pay his ex’s estate $36 million in a shocking ruling.

In the October 2015 lawsuit, Bobbi Kristina’s estate claimed Nick murdered her with a drug injection after a “violent alternation” in January of that year. The aspiring singer was discovered unconscious in her bathtub, and never woke up. She died six months later.

Bobby told the publication Gordon deserves harsh punishment, saying the only justice that would suffice is “If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That’s just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away.”