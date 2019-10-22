Marie Osmond Says She Thought She Was Gay After Being Sexually Abused

Marie Osmond revealed during the October 21 episode of The Talk that, as a child, she thought she was gay because of the sexual abuse she experienced.
Marie, 60, and her cohosts were discussing comments Miley Cyrus had made over the weekend. The singer, who recently split from husband Liam Hemsworth, was doing an Instagram Live with new boyfriend Cody Simpson.
“There are good people out there that just happen to have d**ks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live,” the actress, who identifies as pansexual, said. “You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with d**ks out there … you’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a d**k that’s not a d**k, you know.”
Members of the LGBTQ slammed Miley for the remarks, saying that she was claiming that a woman would only be interested in dating women because of bad experiences with men.
But Marie apparently found the remarks relatable. “When I was about 8 or 9 I actually thought I was gay,” she said
. “And the reason is because I had been sexually abused to the point that men made me sick.”
“I didn't trust them. I didn't like them,” Marie said.
The singer said that surviving the abuse left her with “so many body issues. “I was looking at women, and I thought, why am I looking at women?” she continued. “I must be gay.”
But growing up with six brothers helped Marie realize that all men weren’t bad. She said, “And then, I realized because I'm a thinker, why did God give me these great brothers and why did he give me this amazing father?”
“And truly they changed my opinion of men, which made me feel that it was something I was going through,” she said. Marie clarified that she wasn’t “saying anything about anybody,” but that she didn’t think the sentiment Miley expressed was completely ridiculous.
For her part, Miley ended up apologizing for her remarks on Monday. She tweeted
, “I was taking s**t about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality.”
“You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of. Happy Monday!” the former Hannah Montana star concluded.
