Marie Osmond Says She Thought She Was Gay After Being Sexually Abused

Marie Osmond revealed during the October 21 episode of The Talk that, as a child, she thought she was gay because of the sexual abuse she experienced.

Marie, 60, and her cohosts were discussing comments Miley Cyrus had made over the weekend. The singer, who recently split from husband Liam Hemsworth, was doing an Instagram Live with new boyfriend Cody Simpson.

“There are good people out there that just happen to have d**ks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live,” the actress, who identifies as pansexual, said. “You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with d**ks out there … you’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a d**k that’s not a d**k, you know.”

Members of the LGBTQ slammed Miley for the remarks, saying that she was claiming that a woman would only be interested in dating women because of bad experiences with men.