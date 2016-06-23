Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Honored With A Hand & Footprint Ceremony

'The Rock' Retiring?! Dwayne Johnson Hints At MAJOR Career Change

Find out what he could be doing next!

By ,

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Honored With A Hand & Footprint Ceremony

Credit: FameFly

View gallery 7
'The Rock' Retiring?! Dwayne Johnson Hints At MAJOR Career Change
1 of 7
Close gallery

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Honored With A Hand & Footprint Ceremony

It looks like Kanye West is not the only A-list celebrity interested in being the next President! Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently revealed his interest in becoming the next head honcho.

Photo credit: FameFly

After the WWE superstar mused running for Commander in Chief during an interview,The Washington Post published an op-ed of why he could win, which clearly flattered the “People’s Champion.”

FFN_KM_Dwyane_Johnson_051915_51747726-1

“I care DEEPLY about our county... and the idea of one day becoming President to create real positive impact and global change is very alluring,” he continued. “Buuuuut until that possible day, the most important thing right now is strong honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country. Thanks again Washington Post.

Photo credit: FameFly

CinemaCon 2015 - Warner Bros. Pictures Invites You To 'The Big Picture'

“I’ll be honest, I haven’t ruled politics out. I’m not being coy when I say that, but at the moment I am not sure,” the former wrestler told British GQ.

Photo credit: FameFly

FFN_KOAFF_Johnson_Dwayne_EXC_011912_8612609-1

“I can’t deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring,” Dwayne continued. “And beyond that, it would be an opportunity to make a real impact on people’s lives on a global scale. But there are a lot of other things I want to do first.”

Photo credit: FameFly

FFN_KM_Dwyane_Johnson_051915_51747725-1

But so far, Dwayne still thinks his biggest role thus far was as a wrestler. “‘The Rock’ was — still is in fact — the best role I will ever get to play,” he told GQ. “I was being me, but me turned all the way up to ten. I could say anything, do anything and I would wink and everyone was in on the joke. They got it, I was connecting it was perfect," he continued.

Photo credit: FameFly

'The Fast And The Furious 6' Filming In London

What are your thoughts on Dwayne running for President? Let us know in the comments section.

Photo credit: FameFly

Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE