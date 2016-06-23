'The Rock' Retiring?! Dwayne Johnson Hints At MAJOR Career Change

View this post on Instagram

Interesting piece from The Washington Post on if I ran for POTUS I could actually win. Writer Alyssa Rosenberg did some pretty good research into my background (slave descendants fighting for their freedom, Revolutionary War etc). Much more to uncover but well done. 👍🏾 More and more pieces like this are popping up due to the Presidential election and they're cool/fun to read... I care DEEPLY about our county... and the idea of one day becoming President to create real positive impact and global change is very alluring. Buuuuut until that possible day, the most important thing right now is strong honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country. Thanks again Washington Post. 🇺🇸 💪🏾