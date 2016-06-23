'The Rock' Retiring?! Dwayne Johnson Hints At MAJOR Career Change

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Honored With A Hand & Footprint Ceremony
It looks like Kanye West is not the only A-list celebrity interested in being the next President! Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently revealed his interest in becoming the next head honcho.
After the WWE superstar mused running for Commander in Chief during an interview,The Washington Post published an op-ed of why he could win, which clearly flattered the “People’s Champion.”
“I care DEEPLY about our county... and the idea of one day becoming President to create real positive impact and global change is very alluring,” he continued. “Buuuuut until that possible day, the most important thing right now is strong honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country. Thanks again Washington Post.
“I’ll be honest, I haven’t ruled politics out. I’m not being coy when I say that, but at the moment I am not sure,” the former wrestler told British GQ.
“I can’t deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring,” Dwayne continued. “And beyond that, it would be an opportunity to make a real impact on people’s lives on a global scale. But there are a lot of other things I want to do first.”
But so far, Dwayne
still thinks his biggest role thus far was as a wrestler. “‘The Rock’ was — still is in fact — the best role I will ever get to play,” he told GQ
. “I was being me, but me turned all the way up to ten. I could say anything, do anything and I would wink and everyone was in on the joke. They got it, I was connecting it was perfect," he continued.
What are your thoughts on Dwayne running for President? Let us know in the comments section.