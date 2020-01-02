Ricki Lake Shaves Her Head As She Reveals Lifelong Struggle With Hair Loss

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ricki Lake shocked fans when she posted a photo of her shaved head on New Year’s Day, January 1. She used the surprising photos as a chance to speak openly for the first time about her years-long struggle with hair loss.

Ricki, 51, began her post, “Liberated and Free, Me. First things first, I am not sick. (THANK GOD.) I am not having a mid-life crisis. nor am I having a mental breakdown, though I have been suffering. Suffering mostly in silence off and on for almost 30 years. AND I am finally ready to share my secret.”

The former TV host continued, “I have been struggling with hair loss for most of my adult life. It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things. There have been a few times where I have even felt suicidal over it. Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing. Not even my therapists over the years knew my truth.”