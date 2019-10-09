Ricki Lake Poses With Her Dog Ahead Of ‘The X Factor: Celebrity’ Premiere

Ricki Lake hung out with her dog on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of The X Factor: Celebrity. She’ll be competing on the newest edition of the famed reality show in the United Kingdom, and this time all the contestants on the reality contest are already famous!
Ricki, 51, looked adorable in a white skirt and gray tee shirt. She paired the look with thigh high boots and a cheeky newsboy cap.
Her adorable black and white pooch was perfectly behaved for the cameras.
The X Factor: Celebrity will once again let Ricki show off her singing talent. Earlier this year, she competed in the first season of The Masked Singer as the Raven. She was eliminated in episode six and performed songs including the Sara Bareilles song “Brave” and Kesha’s “Rainbow.”
She told People about the experience, “It was a lot of fun. It was really fun to sing again and to have this production value. And being anonymous and getting to do something that was very public was a thrill.”
1 of 7
She continued, “And I was also happy to be done. I was in so much pain in the end. I wasn’t the best singer, but I wasn’t the worst.”
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
2 of 7
“But I loved my costume and I loved my story. I got to share my story about my husband who passed away,” she explained, referencing her ex, who died by suicide
. “It was a real cathartic experience.”
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
3 of 7
Obviously, Ricki’s less than stellar review of her performance didn’t keep her from singing in public again.
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
4 of 7
Other competitors on The X Factor: Celebrity include former Glee star Kevin McHale, who’s definitely at an advantage with his experience on that show.
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
5 of 7
Photo credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
6 of 7
The X Factor: Celebrity will premiere across the pond on October 12. There’s no word yet on whether the format will come to America, just like the original The X Factor eventually did in 2011. It ran for three seasons on Fox.
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
7 of 7
The British version of The X Factor has had much more success when it comes to making stars. Simon Cowell first put One Direction together on the show in 2010. Leona Lewis won in 2006.
Photo credit: Ken McKay/Talkback Thames/Shutterstock
She continued, “And I was also happy to be done. I was in so much pain in the end. I wasn’t the best singer, but I wasn’t the worst.”
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
“But I loved my costume and I loved my story. I got to share my story about my husband who passed away,” she explained, referencing her ex, who died by suicide
. “It was a real cathartic experience.”
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Obviously, Ricki’s less than stellar review of her performance didn’t keep her from singing in public again.
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Other competitors on The X Factor: Celebrity include former Glee star Kevin McHale, who’s definitely at an advantage with his experience on that show.
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
The X Factor: Celebrity will premiere across the pond on October 12. There’s no word yet on whether the format will come to America, just like the original The X Factor eventually did in 2011. It ran for three seasons on Fox.
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
The British version of The X Factor has had much more success when it comes to making stars. Simon Cowell first put One Direction together on the show in 2010. Leona Lewis won in 2006.
Photo credit: Ken McKay/Talkback Thames/Shutterstock