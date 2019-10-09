Ricki Lake Poses With Her Dog Ahead Of ‘The X Factor: Celebrity’ Premiere

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ricki Lake hung out with her dog on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of The X Factor: Celebrity. She’ll be competing on the newest edition of the famed reality show in the United Kingdom, and this time all the contestants on the reality contest are already famous!

Ricki, 51, looked adorable in a white skirt and gray tee shirt. She paired the look with thigh high boots and a cheeky newsboy cap.

Her adorable black and white pooch was perfectly behaved for the cameras.

The X Factor: Celebrity will once again let Ricki show off her singing talent. Earlier this year, she competed in the first season of The Masked Singer as the Raven. She was eliminated in episode six and performed songs including the Sara Bareilles song “Brave” and Kesha’s “Rainbow.”

She told People about the experience, “It was a lot of fun. It was really fun to sing again and to have this production value. And being anonymous and getting to do something that was very public was a thrill.”