62-Year-Old Melanie Griffith Stuns Fans With Super Sexy Lingerie Selfie

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Melanie Griffith shocked fans when she posted a revealing lingerie selfie on October 29. In it, the Working Girl star posed in nothing but her matching bra and panties and a pair of black stilettos. Followers expressed their appreciation for the look in her comments.

Melanie, 62, wrote in the caption, “So these 2 awesome, creative, incredibly chic stylists @sweetbabyjamie and @simoneharouche have started this amazing new lingerie line @thekitundergarments 💃🏼.”

“I love everything they have made and [by the way] want one of each! They also donate a portion of anything you buy to charity,” she explained.

The set Melanie donned featured high-waisted black briefs with a full coverage black bra. She took the selfie in the mirror in her closet, showing off the massive shelves of shoes on either side.

Fans and friends praised her in the comments, including Hilaria Baldwin and Roseanna Arquette. “You look fantastic,” one follower wrote. “Work it momma!” another added.