62-Year-Old Melanie Griffith Stuns Fans With Super Sexy Lingerie Selfie

Melanie Griffith shocked fans when she posted a revealing lingerie selfie on October 29. In it, the Working Girl star posed in nothing but her matching bra and panties and a pair of black stilettos. Followers expressed their appreciation for the look in her comments.
Melanie, 62, wrote in the caption, “So these 2 awesome, creative, incredibly chic stylists @sweetbabyjamie and @simoneharouche have started this amazing new lingerie line @thekitundergarments 💃🏼.”
“I love everything they have made and [by the way] want one of each! They also donate a portion of anything you buy to charity,” she explained.
The set Melanie donned featured high-waisted black briefs with a full coverage black bra. She took the selfie in the mirror in her closet, showing off the massive shelves of shoes on either side.
Fans and friends praised her in the comments, including Hilaria Baldwin and Roseanna Arquette. “You look fantastic,” one follower wrote. “Work it momma!” another added.
Melanie wrote on Instagram, “Jane you are the ballsiest woman I know. I support you. You go girl! I’m here to be arrested if you need me.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Dakota, 30, is currently dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin
. In 2018, Melanie told Us Weekly
about her daughter’s beau, “I adore him! She is very private about her life and I respect that.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
On October 27, Dakota attended the Governors Awards in a stunning white gown that featured a full skirt and a crop top. Fans wondered if the bridal-inspired look might signal wedding bells in the future for the 50 Shades Of Grey star.
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
