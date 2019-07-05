Star Magazine logo

Melanie Griffith in bikini

Stunning

Photos: Melanie Griffith Strips Down To A Bikini In Ibiza

The 61-year-old star cooled off in the water.

By ,

Melanie Griffith in bikini

Credit: Getty Images

Melanie Griffith celebrated on July 4 in the ocean off the coast of Ibiza. The 61-year-old looked incredible in a tiny string bikini. See the stunning photos of her laidback look!

The Working Girl star looked totally casual in her black bikini.
She didn’t wear any makeup, and her hair fell in messy waves.

Photo credit: Getty Images

She jumped off the boat’s deck to cool off in the ocean.

Photo credit: Melanie Griffith in bikini

The Golden Globe winner probably previously underwent treatment for skin cancer.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Melanie has been single since divorcing Antonio Banderas in 2015.

Photo credit: Melanie Griffith in bikini

As Star readers know, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been trying to play matchmaker for their friend.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Melanie posted a photo from the deck of the boat on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Lucky girl.... Grateful for my beautiful friends🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

