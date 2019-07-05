Photos: Melanie Griffith Strips Down To A Bikini In Ibiza

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Melanie Griffith celebrated on July 4 in the ocean off the coast of Ibiza. The 61-year-old looked incredible in a tiny string bikini. See the stunning photos of her laidback look!