Photos: Melanie Griffith Strips Down To A Bikini In Ibiza

Melanie Griffith celebrated on July 4 in the ocean off the coast of Ibiza. The 61-year-old looked incredible in a tiny string bikini. See the stunning photos of her laidback look!
The Working Girl star looked totally casual in her black bikini.
She didn’t wear any makeup, and her hair fell in messy waves.
She jumped off the boat’s deck to cool off in the ocean.
Melanie has been single since divorcing Antonio Banderas in 2015.
Melanie posted a photo from the deck of the boat on Instagram
. She wrote in the caption, “Lucky girl.... Grateful for my beautiful friends🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”
