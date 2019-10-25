Megan Mullally Takes Leave Of Absence From ‘Will & Grace’ Amid Debra Messing Feud

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Megan Mullally will be missing multiple episodes of the final season of Will & Grace amid rumors that she’s feuding with the rest of the cast, especially Debra Messing. The actress took a leave of absence during filming and will be skipping two of the final 18 episodes.

TVLine reported that Megan, 60, made a temporary departure during filming. The reason for her leave of absence isn’t clear, but it might have something to do with her rumored tension with Debra, 51.

Fans first became suspicious that something was amiss when they realized that Megan and Debra no longer followed each other on Instagram. Megan even unfollowed Sean Hayes, who plays her character Karen’s best friend, Jack. Followers also noticed that the show’s social media accounts have been posting very few photos of Debra and Megan together.

The only member of the Will & Grace quartet that Megan still follows on Instagram is Erick McCormick. He told Us Weekly in September that feud rumors were greatly exaggerated.