Megan Mullally Takes Leave Of Absence From ‘Will & Grace’ Amid Debra Messing Feud

Megan Mullally will be missing multiple episodes of the final season of Will & Grace amid rumors that she’s feuding with the rest of the cast, especially Debra Messing. The actress took a leave of absence during filming and will be skipping two of the final 18 episodes.
TVLine reported that Megan, 60, made a temporary departure during filming. The reason for her leave of absence isn’t clear, but it might have something to do with her rumored tension with Debra, 51.
Fans first became suspicious that something was amiss when they realized that Megan and Debra no longer followed each other on Instagram. Megan even unfollowed Sean Hayes, who plays her character Karen’s best friend, Jack. Followers also noticed that the show’s social media accounts have been posting very few photos of Debra and Megan together.
The only member of the Will & Grace quartet that Megan still follows on Instagram is Erick McCormick. He told Us Weekly in September that feud rumors were greatly exaggerated.
1 of 7
“It seems crazy. It is crazy!” the 56-year-old actor said at the time. “I think people worried about that entirely too much.”
Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
2 of 7
“The four of us get along like a house on fire, we always have,” he asserted.
Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
3 of 7
Some speculated that they decided to end the Will & Grace reboot this year because of the ongoing tension in the cast, but Erick claimed that wasn’t true.
Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
4 of 7
“The show’s ending because we want to make sure that it ends up properly, that we go out on top, that it never gets sort of lost in the shuffle,” he said.
Photo credit: ohn Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
5 of 7
“We’re going to go out, I think those 18 episodes airing in a row, NBC’s doing it all at once, which I used to love that. So it’s going to go big. It’s going to go out in a way that I’m really going to be proud of,” Erick explained.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
Megan married Parks & Recreation star Nick Offerman in 2003. In 2018 they released a book together, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
What do you think of Megan skipping two episodes of the final season? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“It seems crazy. It is crazy!” the 56-year-old actor said at the time. “I think people worried about that entirely too much.”
Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
“The four of us get along like a house on fire, we always have,” he asserted.
Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Some speculated that they decided to end the Will & Grace reboot this year because of the ongoing tension in the cast, but Erick claimed that wasn’t true.
Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
“The show’s ending because we want to make sure that it ends up properly, that we go out on top, that it never gets sort of lost in the shuffle,” he said.
Photo credit: ohn Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
“We’re going to go out, I think those 18 episodes airing in a row, NBC’s doing it all at once, which I used to love that. So it’s going to go big. It’s going to go out in a way that I’m really going to be proud of,” Erick explained.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Megan married Parks & Recreation star Nick Offerman in 2003. In 2018 they released a book together, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
What do you think of Megan skipping two episodes of the final season? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages