Debra Messing, Megan Mullally React To ‘Will & Grace’ Cast Member’s Death

Will & Grace star Shelley Morrison passed away on Sunday, December 1 in Los Angeles at the age of 83. She had worked as an actress for 63 years and most memorably played Rosario on the long-running NBC sitcom from 1999 to 2006. As news broke of her passing, her Will & Grace costars Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes and Erick McCormick all paid tribute to her life and career online.

According to a statement from her husband, Walter Dominguez, Shelley died of heart failure.

“Shelley’s greatest pride as an actress was in playing the indomitable Rosario in a comedy series that furthered the cause of social equity and fairness for LGBTQ people,” he said in a statement. “She also took pride in portraying a strong, loving yet feisty Latina character.”

“She believed that the best way to change hearts and minds was through comedy,” he explained. Shelley also acted on shows like The Flying Nun, Murder She Wrote, Home Improvement and Columbo.