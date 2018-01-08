Debra Messing Angers Network Execs With Golden Globes Outburst

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Debra Messing did not hold back when bashing E! News during this year’s Golden Globes red carpet – and Comcast executives are not happy!

The outspoken star of NBC hit Will & Grace first bashed TODAY’s Megyn Kelly after a show appearance, and now she has gone up against network executives for not paying Catt Sadler what she deserved.

RadarOnline.com is reporting from a source inside Comcast — the corporation that owns both networks — that execs are “furious” with her for the most recent outburst.

“Will & Grace on NBC has made Debra very rich, and she is still an employee,” explained the insider after Messing’s latest drama. “They are not happy.”

As readers know, Messing, 49, previously bashed Kelly, 47, claiming she regretted appearing on the TODAY stage with the host after she said an insensitive comment about the LGBTQ community.

During her Golden Globes interview, Messing also brought up E! News’ alleged gender pay gap, saying: “

Time is up and we want diversity and we want intersectional gender parity. We want equal pay, and I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as male co-hosts.”

“I mean, I miss Catt Sadler, and so we stand with her, and that’s something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having the conversations that women are just as valuable as men.”