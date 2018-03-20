Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
‘Mama Bear’ Eva Longoria Shows Off Growing Baby Bump While Directing New TV Show ‘Grand Hotel’
1
of
6
1 of 6
Mommy-to-be Eva Longoriais directing her upcoming TV show Grand Hotel at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, Florida and she is looking good while doing it!
2 of 6
Eva, who is expecting her first child with husband Jose Bastonlet the cast and crew know that she was in charge rocking a black muscle tee that had the words “Mama Bear” embossed across her chest.
3 of 6
The actress and soon-to-be mother kept cool in the Miami heat with a baseball cap and a miniature portable fan.
4 of 6
Her burgeoning baby bump was on full display as she gave directions on the set of her new ABC show starring Demian Bichir, Roselyn Sanchez and Jencarlos Canela. The group appeared to be filming a wedding scene.
5 of 6
As readers know the former Desperate Housewives star announced that she was expecting back in December and is expected to give birth sometime in the spring.
6 of 6
Eva and Jose tied the knot in May 2016 after dating for three years.
Mommy-to-be Eva Longoriais directing her upcoming TV show Grand Hotel at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, Florida and she is looking good while doing it!
Eva, who is expecting her first child with husband Jose Bastonlet the cast and crew know that she was in charge rocking a black muscle tee that had the words “Mama Bear” embossed across her chest.
The actress and soon-to-be mother kept cool in the Miami heat with a baseball cap and a miniature portable fan.
Her burgeoning baby bump was on full display as she gave directions on the set of her new ABC show starring Demian Bichir, Roselyn Sanchez and Jencarlos Canela. The group appeared to be filming a wedding scene.
As readers know the former Desperate Housewives star announced that she was expecting back in December and is expected to give birth sometime in the spring.
Eva and Jose tied the knot in May 2016 after dating for three years.