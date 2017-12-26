Definitely Not A Ball Of Cheese! Eva Longoria Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

The list of expectant mothers in Hollywood just keeps getting longer and pregnant Eva Longoria
is leading the pack in mommy-to-be fashion.
Eva’s growing baby bump was on full display
as she ran errands in Miami, Beach Florida on Christmas Eve with a friend before she stepped out for some holiday festivities later that evening.
The actress was spotted checking off some last minute errands at Whole Foods, sporting a sheer black tank top with a stripped sports bra and black leggings.
She completed the sporty-chic look with a baseball cap and sunglasses, going make-up free before getting glammed up for the festive night ahead.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Her friend Oliva Munn posted a sweet message to social media with Eva in that same look, writing “Christmas in Miami when friends become family.”
In a second post to Instagram, dolled up Eva wore a black sparkly wrap dress that accentuated her cleavage. The Desperate Housewives alum captioned the photo: "It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas! #NavidadModeOn."
As readers know, Eva is expecting her first child with her husband, Jose Baston. The couple confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Dec. 19th adding that they are expecting a boy.