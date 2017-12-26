Definitely Not A Ball Of Cheese! Eva Longoria Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

Eva Longoria is leading the pack in mommy-to-be fashion. The list of expectant mothers in Hollywood just keeps getting longer and pregnantis leading the pack in mommy-to-be fashion.

Eva’s growing baby bump was on full display as she ran errands in Miami, Beach Florida on Christmas Eve with a friend before she stepped out for some holiday festivities later that evening.

The actress was spotted checking off some last minute errands at Whole Foods, sporting a sheer black tank top with a stripped sports bra and black leggings. Photo credit: MEGA

She completed the sporty-chic look with a baseball cap and sunglasses, going make-up free before getting glammed up for the festive night ahead. Photo credit: Getty Images

Her friend Oliva Munn posted a sweet message to social media with Eva in that same look, writing “Christmas in Miami when friends become family.”

In a second post to Instagram, dolled up Eva wore a black sparkly wrap dress that accentuated her cleavage. The Desperate Housewives alum captioned the photo: "It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas! #NavidadModeOn."