Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Eva Longoria is expecting her first child with husbandJose Baton and the actress looks ready to pop! She was snapped out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday and the 42-year-old showed off her growing baby bump in a tight black dress. Click through our gallery to see the photos.
Eva Longoria Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Tight Black Dress
1
of
6
1 of 6
Eva's growing baby bump looked huge while she hit up some stores in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 6
The actress stopped by RHOBH star Kyle Richard's store where she treated herself to some new clothes.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 6
The Desperate Housewives star rocked all black for the outing, pairing her skin tight dress with a long cardigan and flip flops.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 6
Eva recently shared that she's moving out of her Los Angeles home after 10 years and preparing to move into a new, family house with her husband, where they plan to raise their first child together.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
5 of 6
The 42-year-old confirmed her pregnancy last month when she posted a photo of her growing baby bump on her Instagram account. "New year, new adventures! I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already!" she wrote on January 1.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
6 of 6
What do you think of Eva's pregnant look? Let us know in the comment section.
Eva's growing baby bump looked huge while she hit up some stores in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The actress stopped by RHOBH star Kyle Richard's store where she treated herself to some new clothes.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The Desperate Housewives star rocked all black for the outing, pairing her skin tight dress with a long cardigan and flip flops.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Eva recently shared that she's moving out of her Los Angeles home after 10 years and preparing to move into a new, family house with her husband, where they plan to raise their first child together.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The 42-year-old confirmed her pregnancy last month when she posted a photo of her growing baby bump on her Instagram account. "New year, new adventures! I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already!" she wrote on January 1.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
What do you think of Eva's pregnant look? Let us know in the comment section.