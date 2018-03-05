Kenya Moore & Husband Marc Daly Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together

Life teaches many lessons, has many twists and turns, but always seems to present opportunities for a better today and tomorrow. I have looked for the wrong things in the past relationships. I have been wronged, and been hurt by others, but I’ve also doled out my share of pain and mistreatment. These all stemmed from not having deep love and relationships. Now, I have found love and want to start it with a clean slate. I want to put my past mistakes behind me and move forward positively with my new life. No more excuses, or negativity. I now have the chance to live not only for myself, but for my own family. The stakes are the greatest they’ve ever been in my life. Today is better than yesterday, and tomorrow will be better than today. Have a blessed Sunday. #love #life #newbeginnings #familyfirst #ThatsMrsDalyToYou

