Kenya Moore & Husband Marc Daly Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together
Kenya Moore and Husband Marc Daly shut down rumors of their non-existent marriage when the pair made their first red carpet appearance together at the AIDS Foundation Oscars Party hosted by Elton John on Sunday.
While there, they even tackled their first joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, which clarified any lingering questions around the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s personal life starting with Daly.
“How could I not know,” he said of determining Kenya was “the one.” “Great heart, great person, love at first sight.”
The RHOA star echoed his sentiments saying, ““I knew the first day. I remember calling Cynthia from the show, and saying, ‘I just met my husband.’ It was that kind of chemistry.”
As readers know, the reality star chose to remain tight lipped about her beau up until after they had already tied the knot in a surprise ceremony last year. This caused many to question the validity of her relationship but Marc says, “ Honestly, I just laugh at it. I know I’m real, she knows I’m real and that’s all that matters.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kenya also dismissed rumors that she was fired from the reality show following her secret marriage. “I can’t be fired,” she said. “So that’s not true.” The couple later added that Marc might even make an appearance soon. “You may get a sneak peak,” he revealed. “That’s all I’m going to say… I never said that I refused to be on the show.”
